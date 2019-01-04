Essex mum missing with son urged to "see sense"

A woman missing with her three-year-old son from Basildon has been urged to see sense by the child's father.

Ellie Yarrow-Sanders disappeared with Olly Sheridan six months ago.

Her estranged partner Patrick Sheridan, 45, has renewed his appeal for information.

He begged 26-year-old Miss Yarrow-Sanders to let Olly have a "normal childhood" not a life "on the run".

Olly is at the centre of a family court dispute between his estranged parents.

Miss Yarrow-Sanders disappeared with Olly in July a few weeks before she was due to give evidence in a "critical" family court hearing, according to lawyers.

A judge raised the alarm in December and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Justice Williams, who oversaw a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, said he was gravely concerned.

Family court hearings have been staged in private and journalists were barred from identifying relatives involved.

Mr Justice Williams said he has now lifted the identity bar in the hope that publicity will help find Olly and Miss Yarrow-Sanders.

He said the family members from Basildon in Essex could be named and photographs published.

Essex Police are also searching and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

"I hope that Ellie sees sense and comes forward so that this can be sorted out and Olly can have a normal childhood, not living on the run," Mr Sheridan said.

"My boy needs both of his parents in his life and not to live a life undercover, hidden away from his family and the rest of the world."

He said Christmas was "unbearable", adding: "Please, if any members of the public who might have seen Olly or have any information, call the police."

Lawyers representing Mr Sheridan said Miss Yarrow-Sanders had "gone underground".

Staff at law firm Irwin Mitchell said Miss Yarrow-Sanders had not used her bank accounts or mobile since disappearing with Olly.

A spokeswoman said Miss Yarrow-Sanders's mother travelled to Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, at around the time Olly vanished.

She said Miss Yarrow-Sanders and Olly might also have stayed in the area.