Essex rail users advised to plan over bank holiday

Over bank holiday rail users in Essex have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.

Network Rail is using the bank holiday weekend to carry out work on lines across the region.

It will start a 9 day closure of the railway line between Southend Victoria and Wickford, in order for them to replace overhead wires and structures.

The work will begin on Saturday 25th May and finish on the 2nd June.

The rail operator will provide areplacement bus service whilst work is ongoing.

Customers are also advised to make alternative travel arrangements as there will only be a limited rail replacement bus service and a revised train service between Wickford and London Liverpool Street.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail's route managing director for Anglia, told Heart:

"We recognise there is never an ideal time to shut the railway for our must-do work, but bank holidays are the least disruptive time to do it, when fewer passengers use the railway compared to the working week.

We can do the maximum amount of work while impacting the fewest number of people. Sometimes a closure is the only way we can carry out major work like replacing track or improvements to overhead electric lines. We always work closely with train companies to minimise disruption.

While a lot of the network will be open, if you are thinking about travelling, please plan ahead by checking with your train operator or visiting the National Rail Enquiries website."