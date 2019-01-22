Five Arrested Following Pitsea Murder Last July

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Dwayne Forrester in Pitsea last year.

The 21 year-old was found injured in Little Garth, Pitsea at around 8.45pm on July 7, 2018 and, sadly, died in hospital.





A forensic post-mortem examination showed he had been stabbed in the chest.





Officers carried out warrants at address in Basildon and London early this morning.





Two men from London, aged 21 and 23, and three boys from Basildon, aged 15, 16, and 17, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and being concerned in the supply of drugs.





The 15 and 16 year-olds have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.



All five are currently in custody.