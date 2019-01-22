Five Arrested Following Pitsea Murder Last July

22 January 2019, 15:09

Handcuffs

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Dwayne Forrester in Pitsea last year.

The 21 year-old was found injured in Little Garth, Pitsea at around 8.45pm on July 7, 2018 and, sadly, died in hospital.

A forensic post-mortem examination showed he had been stabbed in the chest.

Officers carried out warrants at address in Basildon and London early this morning.

Two men from London, aged 21 and 23, and three boys from Basildon, aged 15, 16, and 17, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The 15 and 16 year-olds have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.


All five are currently in custody.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tottenham's Dele Alli ruled out until March with hamstring injury

Sport

Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

UK & World

Child's death at Glasgow hospital linked to pigeon droppings infection

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News