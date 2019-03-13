Future of Essex libraries remains in doubt

The union UNISON says it's "deeply disappointing" that councillors have rejected a chance to abandon plans to close some of Essex's libraries.

A special County Council meeting was held yesterday for the public and politicians to debate the future of the county's library service.

The authority recently finished consulting on proposals to have fewer libraries, but to make the remaining ones bigger and better and to expand online services.

Reacting to the meeting, UNISON area organiser John Lawrence said: "It is deeply disappointing that councillors have rejected this opportunity to abandon their harmful and unpopular attack on our county's libraries.

"This wanton act of cultural vandalism has unleashed and almost unprecedented wave of public anger but the Tories on the Council have just shrugged their shoulders.

"Council leaders must listen to the people they're supposed to represent - we want fully funded, fully staffed public libraries in Essex, not more cuts to our vital public services."

No final decisions will be taken on the future of Essex's libraries until the results of the consultation have been fully analysed.