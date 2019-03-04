Harlow Hospital cleaners could end up on strike

4 March 2019, 10:04 | Updated: 4 March 2019, 10:06

Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow

Cleaners at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow could end up taking industrial action.

The hospital is looking to outsource its cleaning services to private firms.

The union UNISON has warned that unless the NHS Trust ditches those plans, workers will declare a dispute to force bosses to the negotiating table.

If that fails external conciliation service ACAS will be brought in and if there’s still no agreement hospital staff may be forced to vote on industrial action.

UNISON has written to Trust chief executive officer Lance McCarthy, giving the board 10 days to withdraw from market testing – the first step in the outsourcing process – or face a dispute.

