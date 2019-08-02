Harlow MP continues campaign for new hospital

The MP for Harlow has been making sure the new Prime Minister and Chancellor hear the case for a new hospital in the town.

Rob Halfon's long been campaigning for the Princess Alexandra building to be replaced.

He has called on the new Chancellor, Sajid Javid, to release the capital funding to do that.

It follows Boris Johnson's announcement that he would be prioritising 20 new hospital upgrades in his first speech as Prime Minister on the steps of Downing Street last month.

In a letter to Mr Javid, Mr Halfon highlights the "pressing importance of capital funding" given that the Princess Alexandra NHS Hospital's "infrastructure is outdated" and "no longer fit for the 21st century" with "immense patient demand". He also praises the "outstanding NHS staff" at Harlow's hospital who "have worked incredibly hard to improve patient care".

The letter comes after Harlow's MP asked Boris Johnson in the House of Commons chamber for a new hospital, to which the Prime Minister confirmed that "details of the programme [of 20 new hospital upgrades] will be announced forthwith".