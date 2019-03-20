Hate crimes going unsolved in Essex

20 March 2019, 09:09 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 09:11

Essex Police

Essex Police are closing nearly a quarter of race and religious hate crime cases without finding out who's behind them.

More than 270 cases went unsolved in the year to September 2018.

Officers recorded 1,219 racially or religiously aggravated offences in the county in those 12 months.

The figures are from police-recorded crime data for England and Wales published by the Home Office.

They cover five types of offences:

- Racially or religiously aggravated assault with injury

- Racially or religiously aggravated assault without injury

- Racially or religiously aggravated harassment

- Racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage

- Racially or religiously aggravated public fear, alarm or distress

