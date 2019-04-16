Hospital order for man who sexually assaulted elderly woman in Colchester

16 April 2019, 15:13 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 15:15

court

A prescription delivery driver has been given a definitive hospital order after sexually assaulting an elderly woman he delivered medication to in Colchester.

Dennis Reed, 69, of Sydney Street, Colchester, was also placed on the sex offenders register, where he will remain for life.

In an earlier hearing, Reed pleaded guilty to attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of common assault.

The attacks occurred between August and September 2018 after Reed copied a key for the victim’s front door so that he could let himself in to her home.

The offences were reported to us on September 21 and Reed was arrested the same day.

In a statement read out in court, the victim said she: “still felt [Reed’s] presence in my home” and that “when [she] goes from one room to another, I have to check that he is not there”.

Investigating officer, DC Nicola Kelly, of the North Sexual Abuse Investigation Team said: “I cannot commend the victim enough for being brave enough to tell someone, and tell us, about the assaults on her by Reed.

“Reed knowingly targeted a very vulnerable woman and abused her trust in an abhorrent way.

“I am pleased that this detainment means that he will be unable to reoffend.”

