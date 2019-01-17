Jury rules man killed his partner in Braintree

17 January 2019, 06:41 | Updated: 17 January 2019, 06:45

Suzanne Brown was killed by her partner

A jury has ruled that a man killed his partner in Braintree.

Jake Neate stabbed Suzanne Brown multiple times at their home in Mountbatten Court on the evening of December 15, 2017. The 33-year-old died at the scene. 

A post mortem examination found Ms Brown had suffered 173 stab wounds.

Neate was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. 

The 37-year-old was found unfit to enter a plea or to stand trial following the submission of medical reports around his mental health at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, January 14.

However, a trial was held to determine whether or not he had killed Ms Brown. After hearing the evidence, a jury ruled yesterday (Wednesday) that they were sure that he had killed her.

Neate, who has been receiving treatment in a psychiatric hospital since her death, will be sentenced tomorrow (Friday, January 18).

The court heard he had paranoid schizophrenia and his mental health had deteriorated after he was taken off medication in October 2017 due to health issues.

Latest News

See more Latest News

New film classifications react to changing view on sexual violence

Showbiz

Housing market has worst outlook for 20 years - report

UK & World

Diet to save the planet: One bite of sausage a day

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News