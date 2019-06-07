Man charged with murder in Grays

7 June 2019, 10:16

Essex Police

A man has been charged with the murder of Trevor Cowan in Grays.

Mr Cowan, 35, was taken ill at an address in Parsonage Road on Thursday, April 18 and later died in hospital.

Police have established he had been assaulted on the evening of April 12.

Robert Grant, 28, of Townmead Road, London SW6 had initially been arrested on April 24 and released on bail.

He was re-arrested on June 5 and has now been charged with murder

He is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, June 7).

Five other men - 38 year-old David Guwazah, of Leighton Gardnes Basildon, Jamie Dowman, 34, of Raphael Avenue, Tilbury, Jamie Sheppard, 29, of Rainham Road South, Dagenham, Alfie Livett, 20, of Leighton Gardens, Tilbury, and Harry Millington, 27, of Salisbury Road, Grays - have been charged with manslaughter, two counts of assault by beating, aggravated burglary, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in connection with Mr Cowan’s death.

They are all next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on June 26.

Two other men arrested have been released on bail until the same date.

