Man in his 30s stabbed in Westcliff

28 June 2019, 12:36 | Updated: 28 June 2019, 12:51

Essex Police car

A man in his 30s has been stabbed in Westcliff.

He was sitting with a friend outside in a shelter on Westcliff Parade when he was approached by someone calling his name yesterday afternoon.

The person approaching him then produced a knife that had been tucked down his trousers and stabbed him in the stomach and arm before running off.

The suspect is described as being between 14 and 15 years old.

They are thought to be a white male around 5ft 4in, with blonde hair, clean shaven and slim and wearing a t-shirt and tracksuit trousers.

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone who has any information about the assault can contact Southend CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/101479/19. Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

