Man jailed after spraying noxious substance at someone in Leigh-on-Sea

A man who sprayed another man in the face with a noxious substance during an aggravated burglary before fleeing to Spain has been jailed for nearly nine years.

David Hudson attacked the victim after forcing his way into an address in Danbury Close, Leigh-on-Sea at around midday on October 5, 2017.

He sprayed him in the face with liquid from a bottle he was carrying before making off.

The victim needed hospital treatment but, despite having blurry vision for three days, did not suffer permanent damage.

Three days earlier Hudson had confronted the victim outside his home and assaulted him.

Hudson left the country but then resurfaced in August 2018 when he visited the British Consulate in Barcelona where he claimed he was homeless and wanted to travel back to the UK.

The 52 year-old, who’s of no fixed address, was arrested at Stansted Airport when he arrived back in the country.

He was picked out of an identity parade by the victim and charged with throwing a corrosive liquid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure, disable, or cause grievous bodily harm.

Hudson was also charged with aggravated burglary in connection with the incident and ABH in connection with the previous assault.

He denied the charges but was found guilty at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, February 8.

He was jailed for eight years and nine months at the same court on Monday, March 11.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Katie Londesborough, from Southend CID, said: “David Hudson carried out a premeditated attack where he tried to do serious harm to the victim.

“He could have caused long-lasting damage to the victim and the injuries suffered could easily have been worse.

“Hudson fled the country in a bid to avoid being brought to justice and he has never shown any remorse for his actions.

“I hope this sentence helps bring some closure to the victim.”