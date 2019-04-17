Man jailed after stabbing stranger 15 times during road rage attack in Epping

A man's been jailed after stabbing a stranger fifteen times during a road rage attack in Epping last year.

A jury found 60 year old Flynn Prevost of Thornbrook in Thornwood guilty of attempted murder last month, following a nine day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court and he was handed 16 years in prison today.



During the trial, the court heard that in September 2018, Mr. Prevost launched into what became a violent attack on the victim, following an incident of road rage on Epping New Road.



Mr. Prevost became involved in a physical altercation with the 37-year-old victim, stabbing him with a knife in the head, neck, back and face, before getting back into his car and driving off.



The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Investigating Officer DC Stephen Baker said: "This was a brutal attack on a man whose life has significantly changed as a result of a stranger's shocking actions.



"Flynn Prevost is a violent individual whose unwarranted, excessive and disproportionate attack left the victim fearing for his life simply because Prevost took umbrage to the victim sounding his car horn in response to his dangerous and aggressive driving.



"Whilst this can't change the mental or physical trauma the victim has to endure every day following the attack, I hope this sentence brings some sense of justice to him with the knowledge that this violent individual has been jailed for his appalling actions."