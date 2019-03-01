Man jailed for aggravated burglary in Brentwood

A man has been jailed following an aggravated burglary in Brentwood where a woman was tied up in her home after receiving a knock at her door from a bogus postal worker.

Carmelo Farrugia, 31, of Penzance Road, Romford, was sentenced for one count of aggravated burglary at Basildon Crown Court on Wednesday, February 27.



He previously pleaded guilty at the same court on Thursday, September 13.



At around 10.45am on August 6, 2018, a woman received a knock on her door from a man claiming to be a postal worker who had a recorded delivery for her.



The woman spoke to him from an upstairs window and came down to open the door to him.



The postal worker then barged passed her, entered the property and pinned her to the floor. This assault caused bruising and grazing.



Two other men then came in, stepped over both the bogus postal worker and woman and carried out a messy search in all of the rooms, including the loft.



The victim was forced to different rooms as they searched for possessions.



They tied her wrists using cable ties, threw a sheet over her head and left in a vehicle, which we found was registered to Farrugia.



Farrugia was arrested the following day at Heathrow Airport after booking a last minute flight to Malta in an attempt to flee the country.



Investigating officer PC Frankie Cole, of Brentwood CID, said: “Farrugia and two other men carried out a brazen attack on a woman in her own home after she innocently believed she had received a delivery.



“The suspects had no regard for the victim. They tied her up, put a sheet over her head and marched her from room to room as they searched for possessions. Despite this, she still bravely stood up to them and later managed to free herself before calling us.



“I would like to thank the victim for her courage and I hope this recent sentence has brought some closure for her.



“We were able to link Farrugia to the vehicle involved and he has been sent to prison.



“We still need to locate the other men involved and our investigation continues.



“Anyone with information is asked to call Brentwood CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/135139/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”