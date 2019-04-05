Man jailed for "violent" attack on stranger in Chelmsford

A man who carried out a violent and prolonged attack on a stranger in Chelmsford, while drunk, has been jailed for nine years.

Police were called to reports of an assault at around 4.30am on December 7, 2018.

CCTV footage showed the victim, a man in his 80s, having a brief conversation with a woman before she walks off.

A short time later another man, Nicky Bolt, is seen to attack the victim, punching him and knocking him to the floor.

The footage shows Bolt repeatedly kick, punch and stamp on the victim. He is even seen to walk away three tome, only to return and continue to assault the victim.

He was also seen to push the woman, who had been trying to pull him away from the victim, to the floor.

When officers arrived we found the victim with injuries to his nose, eyes and cheeks.

Bolt was arrested a short time later.

In interview, he claimed he had been “extremely drunk” and could not remember what had happened.

He was charged with GBH with intent and criminal damage – a charge which relates to spitting on the wall of his cell.

Bolt, 29, of Glebe Road, Rainham, pleaded guilty to both charges at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on January 4.

At Chelmsford Crown Court today (Friday, April 5), he was jailed for nine years.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Harriet Ware, from Chelmsford CID, said: “This was an awful, unprovoked attack on an elderly victim who had been through his life without any incidents.

“This has affected him and his family greatly so I’m pleased that we have been able to get this result and hope that it may provide my victim with some closure.”

Detective Inspector Kelly Thurston, from Chelmsford CID said: “The CID office and DC Ware have worked hard on this case to bring the perpetrator to justice.



“Fortunately incidents like this are very rare and it’s satisfying to get this result for such a violent attack on an innocent victim.

“My team and I always work hard to deliver positive outcomes for all of our victims and care about getting the right results to protect them and the public.”