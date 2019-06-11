More trains between Southend Airport and London

11 June 2019, 07:22 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 08:17

London Southend Airport train station

It's now easier to get between Southend Airport and London early in the morning and late at night.

New Greater Anglia services have been introduced this week.

There's now one running Mondays to Saturdays leaving Liverpool Street at around 4.30 in the morning, and one departing from the airport to Liverpool Street just before midnight on Sunday to Friday nights.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia Commercial and Customer Service Director said: "We are very pleased to provide these extra services to make it easier for people to travel by rail between London Southend Airport and London. It's a great example of how Greater Anglia is supporting the economy in our region.

"We are currently transforming and modernising the railway in the Southend Area. Network Rail is nearing the end of a project to replace the entire overhead wire system between Southend Victoria and Shenfield and we are bringing in brand new longer state-of-the-art trains from the end of this year." 

Glyn Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Stobart Aviation, owners of London Southend Airport said:"We engage with our passengers, we listen to what they are telling us and we take action. 

"That is why we are delighted that following customer feedback we have been able to work with Greater Anglia to put these new services in place which will allow people to make simple and easy connections via train to and from London's favourite and fastest growing airport."

