Murder investigation starts in Colchester

7 May 2019, 15:20 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 15:24

Police

A murder investigation's started after a man was stabbed to death in Colchester in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Buffett Way just after 1am.

The man in his 30's died despite the efforts of paramedics.

Police say they also think a second man was injured but left the scene. He's been identified as Robert Brown, aged 44 and of no fixed address.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “It’s really important that we find Robert Brown as he may be seriously injured and we and his family are very concerned for his welfare.

“We ask Robert or anyone who knows where he is to please get in touch so that we can make sure he is okay and he received any medical treatment he might need.

“We are continuing our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and we’d like to speak to anyone who was in the Buffett Way area in the early hours of this morning and saw what happened or anything suspicious.

“We’re also keen to speak to anyone with CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage.”

