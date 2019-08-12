New ambulances in the East of England

By the end of this month we’ll be seeing 56 brand new ambulances in use across the East of England.

The region's ambulance trust has redesigned its vehicles after being found to have the most costly to run, most expensive and heaviest ambulances in the country four years ago.

"Staff can't really wear seatbelts in the back of the vehicles and then deliver patient care effectively (at the moment)," said EEAST paramedic David Sexby.

"So we've redesigned the whole ambulance to put the patient in the middle of that ambulance, where they belong, and then distribute properly the equipment around the patient so that we can look after different types of patient safely."

The new vehicles are lighter and more environmentally friendly too.

By this time next year there’ll be more than 200 of the new ambulances on roads across the East of England.