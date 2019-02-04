New Braintree Business Park Could Create 2000 Jobs

Braintree District Council has revealed more details about Horizon 120...

And say the Business and Innovation Park planned for Great Notley in Braintree, could create more than 2,000 jobs.



The 65 acre site located next to Great Notley Country Park was purchased by the council last month with a vision to create an employment site fit for the future which attracts exciting new firms into the district and offers residents more opportunities for high calibre jobs and training.

The council says the site has the potential to create 2,000 jobs offering local residents better access to skilled jobs in a setting close to home.

The council is also exploring options to include the best accompanying facilities which will add to the experience for the employees working on the site such as gyms, retail, restaurant and childcare provision. A hotel is also being considered to support the needs of businesses likely to move to the site.



The park will be future-proofed by offering the best fibre-optic connectivity, Wi-Fi hotspots, electric vehicle charging points and flexible accommodation. It will also benefit from views over open countryside with paths and jogging trails linking to Great Notley Country Park.



Cllr Tom Cunningham, Cabinet Member for Economic Development at Braintree District Council, said: "Horizon 120 offers an opportunity for businesses to secure well connected, state of the art, bespoke new premises within a quality environment, making it the place to do business now and in the future. We've already had huge interest from businesses in our district that need to expand and from businesses outside our district looking for future-proofed locations. The park is an ideal location for many businesses because it is next to the A120 and well connected to Stansted Airport, the Harwich port, London and Cambridge."





