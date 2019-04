Pedestrian dies after Leigh-on-Sea crash

A pedestrian in her 90s has died after being hit by a motorbike in Leigh-on-Sea.

She died at the scene on London Road, where police were called to a crash at around 4.50pm yesterday.

The motorbike rider, a 23 year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He is currently in custody.