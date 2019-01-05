Police: Body Found In Basildon Lake Is Jack Morrad

Police have confirmed that the body recovered from a Basildon fishing lake, is that of missing 28-year-old Jack Morrad.

A post mortem examination, carried out on Friday January 4, established that he died from drowning.

Jack was last seen in Broadhurst Place, Basildon at 2.30am on Sunday December 23 after he had been on a night out in the town.

He was reported missing and Essex Police launched a large-scale search to find him. Extensive searches were carried out by officers across Basildon with the support of Jack’s family and friends, volunteers from Essex Search and Rescue and members of the public.

As part of enquiries, the force began searching the main fishing lake at Basildon’s Gloucester Park on Thursday December 27. Work to drain it began on Wednesday January 2. The search was suspended on Thursday January 3 following the discovery of Jack’s body.

Paying tribute to their loved one, Jack’s family said in a statement: “It is impossible to describe Jack in a couple of sentences.

“All we can say is that his death is a loss to this whole world. As a family we are totally heartbroken over what has happened to Jack.

“We want to thank all of Jack’s friends and family, along with the wider community and Essex Police for their efforts during the search.

“We really do appreciate the effort that everyone went to in order to find Jack. We would now ask that everyone now respects our privacy.”