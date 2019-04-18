Pubs back East of England Ambo abuse campaign

Wetherspoon pubs are backing the East of England Ambulance Service's anti-abuse campaign.

'Don't Choose to Abuse' highlights the abuse staff receive - and the consequences for those who hand it out.



Pubs in Essex will be sharing the message through posters and drinks mats.



People who attack ambulance crews can be jailed for up to a year.



During 2017-18 there were more than 1,000 incidents reported by EEAST staff, including 252 incidents of physical abuse and intimidation - eight where weapons were used.



Dorothy Hosein, Chief Executive of EEAST said: "It's totally unacceptable to abuse ambulance crews and call handlers who are only there to help.



"We are therefore delighted that Wetherspoon has chosen to endorse our message now, as Easter and the May bank holidays are often a very busy time for us.



"It's a reminder that our staff work through the holidays to help people and keep them safe, and they need your respect and support to do their job."