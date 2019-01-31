Rail disruption into London Liverpool Street

Train passengers are being warned of major disruption after overhead electric wires were damaged near London Liverpool Street.

Network Rail say services travelling to and from the station could be cancelled or revised until 8am.

Wires between Liverpool Street and Bethnal Green, east London, were damaged, with the outage impacting Greater Anglia, London Overground, Stansted Express and Transport for London Rail services.

Passengers are being advised to use their tickets on London Underground, London Overground, Greater Anglia, London Buses and c2c to complete their journeys.

Network Rail say engineers completed repairs to the wires at around 4.30am and train operators are working to clear stranded trains from the lines.