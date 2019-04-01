Rail Minister visits Witham station to launch Delay Repay 15

1 April 2019, 16:23 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 16:26

Greater Anglia train

Delay Repay 15 was launched in Essex by the Rail Minister today.

Rail Minister Andrew Jones was at Witham stations in Essex this morning (1st April) to launch a compensation scheme for passengers.
 
It means customers can now get compensation if their train is delayed for a shorter amount of time. Previously your train would have to be delayed by 30 minutes, however you can now claim back 25% of your ticket cost if it is delayed by 15 minutes or more.
 
Rail Minister, Andrew Jones told Heart they are putting money into the rail network to try and get people to their destinations on time:
 
"We haven't ever had such a period of investment and change as we have over the coming period of weeks. The key thing of course is that we're trying to make sure no one has to pay any compensation, we want the trains to run on time.
 
If your train is delayed by 15 minutes or more, you will get some compensation. We want the trains to run on time but if something happens, such as today there's been a track side fire, it's only appropriate that customers get some sort of compensation for it."
 
This summer Greater Anglia will also launch their new fleet of trains that are set to help delays with their faster acceleration meaning they can get in and out of stations quicker.
 
Network Rail Anglia's has also promised more than 2 billion pounds to go towards improving the railway across the East region over the next five years today.

