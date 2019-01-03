Search For Jack Morrad Suspended - Body Found

The search for missing man Jack Morrad, who disappeared from Basildon two days before Christmas, has been suspended after a man's body was found this morning.

Essex Police, who've been draining a fishing lake in Gloucester Park as part of their investigation, say they made the discovery just before 11am.



28 year old Jack Morrad was last seen in the early hours of December the 23rd in Broadhurst Place.



Police said night fishermen reported hearing a man in the area of the lake in the park at around 2am on December 23rd.



The body discoverd today is yet to be identified, but Mr Morrad’s family have been informed and formal identification will take place in due course.