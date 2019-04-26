Second arrest in Grays murder investigation

A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Grays last week.

Trevor Cowan, 35, of Parsonage Road, Grays, was taken ill at his home on Thursday, April 18, and later died in hospital.

Police believe he had been assaulted in the days before his death.

A 28 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle on Wednesday, April 24, and he has been released on bail until Wednesday, May 22.

David Guwazah, 38, of Leighton Gardens, Tilbury, was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault, aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Monday, May 20.