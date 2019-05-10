Six men have been arrested on suspicion of seperate sexual offences in West Essex

10 May 2019, 15:39 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 15:53

Essex Police car

Police have arrested six men on suspicion of sexual offences in connection with separate investigations in West Essex.

Officers in the public protection team are working to protect some of the most vulnerable victims of crime and bring offenders to justice.
 
This week officers from the team worked with those from other areas of the force to focus on arresting a number of individuals who were wanted in connection with ongoing investigations.
 
These were:
 
• A 27-year-old man from Grays was arrested on Tuesday 7th May after a woman reported she was assaulted earlier that day and had been raped a number of times over a two year period. He was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.
 
• A 38-year-old man from Grays was arrested on Tuesday 7th May on suspicion of rape, administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence, assault, grievous bodily harm and false imprisonment between May 4th and 7th.
 
• A 66-year-old man from Harlow was arrested yesterday, Thursday 9th May, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a girl. The offence was alleged to have happened between July 2014 and September 2015 in Harlow and was reported in December 2018.
 
• A 43-year-old man from Felixstowe was arrested on Wednesday 8th May on suspicion of raping a woman in Brentwood between January 2017 and November 2018. The offence was reported on March 18th.
 
• A 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after officers stopped a Volkswagen Touran on the A1089 in Tilbury yesterday, Thursday 9th May. He was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Stanford-le-Hope between September 2017 and April 2019 and assaulting her. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and driving without insurance.
 
• A 20-year-old man from Purfleet was arrested on Wednesday 8th May on suspicion of raping a woman in Purfleet on April 26th. He was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after he ran from an officer and jumped over a fence, which broke, and possession of drugs with intent to supply, after he was found with suspected cannabis.
 
Detective Chief Inspector Natalia Ross told Heart:
 
"Our dedicated team of specialist officers investigate some of the most traumatic crimes involving the most vulnerable of victims, such as sexual offences and domestic abuse.
 
We do everything we can to pursue and bring offenders to justice, and we supported this ongoing work this week by working with our operational support group and local policing colleagues to search for outstanding suspects.
 
We urge victims to not suffer in silence and to report offences to us so that we can investigate and ensure they receive support.
 
However we also understand some may not want to contact the police, so we encourage them to tell someone, whether that’s a close friend or relative, or one of a number of organisations who can provide support and advice."
 
Five suspects have been released on conditional bail and the 66-year-old man has been released under investigation while their enquiries continue. In each of the cases, the victims and suspects are known to each other.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Essex Police

Two police officers from Colchester jailed for sabotaging child abuse investigations

Local News

Hamza Choudhury: Leicester City star fined over historical social media comments

UK & World

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Arsenal demand UEFA guarantee player's safety ahead of final

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A mum was 'mind blown' to find this sketch which looks exactly like her daughter

'Psychic' aunt draws picture of her niece - 10 years before she was born

Lifestyle

Pregnant woman abs

Mum-to-be shocks Instagramers as she shows off muscular baby bump

Lifestyle

The Essex accent has been voted the UK's sexiest

The UK's sexiest accents have been REVEALED

Lifestyle

This product has been hailed a 'miracle' by users

The £8 fake tan eraser that gets rid of orange hands in minutes

Beauty

The Geordie pair have split but insist they're still pals

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry announces that she's SPLIT from Sam Gowland

Showbiz

Royal family names

The New Zealand family whose children were named George, Charlotte, Harry and Archie before the royal births

Lifestyle