Six men have been arrested on suspicion of seperate sexual offences in West Essex
10 May 2019, 15:39 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 15:53
• A 38-year-old man from Grays was arrested on Tuesday 7th May on suspicion of rape, administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence, assault, grievous bodily harm and false imprisonment between May 4th and 7th.
• A 66-year-old man from Harlow was arrested yesterday, Thursday 9th May, on suspicion of sexually assaulting a girl. The offence was alleged to have happened between July 2014 and September 2015 in Harlow and was reported in December 2018.
• A 43-year-old man from Felixstowe was arrested on Wednesday 8th May on suspicion of raping a woman in Brentwood between January 2017 and November 2018. The offence was reported on March 18th.
• A 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested after officers stopped a Volkswagen Touran on the A1089 in Tilbury yesterday, Thursday 9th May. He was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Stanford-le-Hope between September 2017 and April 2019 and assaulting her. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and driving without insurance.
• A 20-year-old man from Purfleet was arrested on Wednesday 8th May on suspicion of raping a woman in Purfleet on April 26th. He was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after he ran from an officer and jumped over a fence, which broke, and possession of drugs with intent to supply, after he was found with suspected cannabis.