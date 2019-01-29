Six teenagers involved in crash at Great Horkesley

A car with six teenagers inside has crashed in Great Horkesley, leaving one of them with life-threatening injuries.

The other five, aged between 13 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop and failing to report a collision.

The crash happened in the early hours of this morning on the A134 Nayland Road.

It's still closed in both directions from Boxted Church Road to Park Road.