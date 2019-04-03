Three teens banned from certain parts of Chelmsford

Three teenagers have been made subject of an injunction linked to anti-social behaviour and drug related activity in Chelmsford, which ban them from parts of the city.

The injunction was granted yesterday at Chelmsford Magistrates Court and police say it has been put in place to not only protect members of the public but the individuals subject of the injunction too.





The three boys – two aged 17 and one 16 year-old – have been banned from certain parts of the City, wear certain items of clothing covering their faces including hoods, scarves, baseball caps, and balaclavas, be in possession of certain items such as knives and drugs parafernalia, have large amounts of money without an proof of where it comes from, or behave in a way which might intimidate others.





The injunction will be in place for two years.





Chief Inspector Gerry Parker, District Commander for Chelmsford and Maldon, said: “This is a really positive step in safeguarding these young people.





“This injunction bans them from associating with certain people, going to certain areas, and behaving in a certain way.





“It means we can now manage their behaviour and steer them away from a future that could well lead to violence, crime, and spells in prison.





“This injunction is also a really good example of how we’re working with our partners to disrupt criminal activity and keep people safe. It’s something I’m committed to and something we’ll continue to do.





“This is just one of the steps we’re taking to keep people in Chelmsford safe. My officers carry out regular, proactive work to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug related activity.



