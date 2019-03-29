'The Prodigy' frontman Keith Flint funeral held in Essex

29 March 2019, 18:06

Keith flint funeral

Music fans have travelled from around the world to line the streets of Braintree this afternoon, for the funeral of 'The Prodigy' frontman Keith Flint, who was found dead at his home in Essex earlier this month.

The singer's coffin arrived at St Mary's Church in Bocking, to the sound of heavy metal music, applause and a shout of "live forever".

A first hearse with orange flowers spelling out "Keef" was followed by a second, drawn by four black horses.

One of Flint's dogs was led up the path to the church ahead of his coffin, which was carried by six pallbearers as the song Aerials by metal band System of a Down played as the processional music.

His bandmate Liam Howlett, carrying a white wrestling belt, followed in the group behind.

Flint's wife Mayumi Kai arrived earlier.

The service, which included readings from Prodigy live drummer Leo Crabtree and actor Paul Kaye, and songs Days Like This by Van Morrison, Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd, That's Entertainment by The Jam and A Message To You Rudy by The Specials. was played over loudspeakers to hundreds of fans gathered outside the church, some sporting bright spiky hair like Flint's and many in band T-shirts.

Ahead of today, a post on the band's official Twitter page had invited fans to line the procession route in Braintree and "raise the roof for Keef".

The singer rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s and was known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

They released their latest album No Tourists in November, their seventh consecutive number one record.

He was described in a statement by Howlett and fellow bandmate Maxim as "a true pioneer, innovator and legend".

They said Flint was their "brother and best friend" and "he will be forever missed".

He had participated in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun days before his death, posting a personal best time of 21.22.

Following his death, The Prodigy cancelled all shows "with immediate effect".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tiger Woods to play Rory McIlroy in last-16 at WGC Match Play

Sport

Spanish footballers fear for future in UK amid Brexit uncertainty

UK & World

Beyonce says uncle's HIV battle was 'one of the most painful experiences'

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Should you wear your bra in bed?

Should you wear a bra in bed? Experts reveal just how safe the habit is

Lifestyle

Sex and the City is making an unexpected return

Sex and the City reboot release date, cast and plot revealed

TV & Movies

Could synthetic alcohol mean we'll never have to suffer through a hangover again? (Getty

Synthetic alcohol that's HANGOVER-FREE might soon be available

Lifestyle

JP opened up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Binky Felstead

Joshua 'JP' Patterson says he's lucky to have 'strong woman' Binky Felstead in his life

Celebrities

The woman has sparked outrage by claiming women shouldn't wear leggings (stock image)

Mum begs woman to stop wearing leggings because they're 'corrupting her sons'

Lifestyle

Sex has been linked to hay fever relief

Sex is the cure to hayfever say researchers who urge Brits to get frisky in pollen season

Lifestyle