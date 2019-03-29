'The Prodigy' frontman Keith Flint funeral held in Essex

Music fans have travelled from around the world to line the streets of Braintree this afternoon, for the funeral of 'The Prodigy' frontman Keith Flint, who was found dead at his home in Essex earlier this month.

The singer's coffin arrived at St Mary's Church in Bocking, to the sound of heavy metal music, applause and a shout of "live forever".



A first hearse with orange flowers spelling out "Keef" was followed by a second, drawn by four black horses.



One of Flint's dogs was led up the path to the church ahead of his coffin, which was carried by six pallbearers as the song Aerials by metal band System of a Down played as the processional music.



His bandmate Liam Howlett, carrying a white wrestling belt, followed in the group behind.



Flint's wife Mayumi Kai arrived earlier.



The service, which included readings from Prodigy live drummer Leo Crabtree and actor Paul Kaye, and songs Days Like This by Van Morrison, Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd, That's Entertainment by The Jam and A Message To You Rudy by The Specials. was played over loudspeakers to hundreds of fans gathered outside the church, some sporting bright spiky hair like Flint's and many in band T-shirts.



Ahead of today, a post on the band's official Twitter page had invited fans to line the procession route in Braintree and "raise the roof for Keef".



The singer rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s and was known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.



They released their latest album No Tourists in November, their seventh consecutive number one record.



He was described in a statement by Howlett and fellow bandmate Maxim as "a true pioneer, innovator and legend".



They said Flint was their "brother and best friend" and "he will be forever missed".



He had participated in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun days before his death, posting a personal best time of 21.22.



Following his death, The Prodigy cancelled all shows "with immediate effect".



