Pub in the Park 2022: line-up, dates, and how to buy tickets

24 May 2022, 09:04

Pub in the Park returns this June
Pub in the Park returns this June. Picture: Pub in the Park

Pub in the Park is returning to Warwick and Bath this June - here's everything you need to know about the festival.

McFly, Faithless & Sophie Ellis-Bextor are among the confirmed acts for this year’s Pub in the Park.

The festival, which takes place across two weekends in both Warwick and Bath, is the UK’s biggest celebration of food and music, featuring award-winning restaurants, banging live music - and, of course, great food!

James Martin & friends will host Pub in the Park, Warwick, which takes place at St. Nicholas Park on 10-12th June.

Pub in the Park will take place in Bath and Warwick
Pub in the Park will take place in Bath and Warwick. Picture: Pub in the Park

Visitors can party to the likes of McFly, Faithless DJ Set & Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and more, while tucking into delicious food from from Café Spice Namaste,The Hand and Flowers, Atul Kochhar Restaurants, The Hardwick and The Rose & Crown.

The following weekend, on 17th – 19th June, Tom Kerrdidge will host Pub in the Park in Bath.

Faithless will be doing a DJ set at this year's Pub in the Park
Faithless will be doing a DJ set at this year's Pub in the Park. Picture: Pub in the Park

The festival will take place at Royal Victoria Park, and feature music from Melanie C, Faithless DJ Set, Natalie Imbruglia, Supergrass and more.

Guests can also look forward to incredible dishes from a star line-up of pubs and restaurants, including The Hand and Flowers, Atul Kochhar Restaurants, Cue Point, Roth Bar & Grill, Bar 44, The Star Inn, The Hardwick and The Churchill Arms.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website.

