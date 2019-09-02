Exeter Chiefs start women's professional team

Exeter Chiefs have created a new part in the clubs history with the formation of a women’s team.

Two former England internationals have been announced to look after the day-to-day running.

The club has appointed Gloucester-Hartpury coach Susie Appleby as head coach with former England and Saracens hooker Amy Garnett as her assistant.

Susie won 65 caps for England over a 13-year period and helped Gloucester-Hartpury to lift the Women’s National Junior Cup in their first season.

Amy, who has appeared at three Rugby World Cups and is England’s most-capped hooker of all time with 100 caps.

She has also previously skippered Saracens Women to successive Premiership titles, as well as the Premiership Cup in 2008.

The duos first job is to recruit the 60 player squad needed to satisfy the rugby union that the club is serious in setting-up a women’s team.

They’ll do this by working with Exeter College, Exeter Athletic RFC and the University of Exeter helping to help develop young, local players with the aim of producing talent for the future within local leagues here in Devon and Cornwall.

Club owner Tony Rowe says the clubs budget for the new team is half a million pounds and he is serious about getting the club to challenge for overall honours both domestically and in Europe.

They will have to apply for membership to the women’s elite league called the Tyrrell’s Premier 15 league.

But the noises that they have heard is that as long as they have the players then they should be allowed to join.

Individuals of all ages are able to apply for a trial if they want to get involved in this exciting new era for the premiership club, by emailing womensrugby@exeterchiefs.co.uk