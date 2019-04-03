Hundreds of knives to be destroyed after amnesty

Over 360 knives and bladed items have been handed into Devon and Cornwall Police during a knife amnesty last month.

All of the weapons were surrendered anonymously and will be destroyed so they can't fall into the wrong hands.

In all there were 367 items which were mostly knives or bladed articles but included a handful of other items such as arrow heads and four BB guns.

Superintendent Jeremy Capey said: “The number of knives and bladed items handed in is in line with the last three amnesties. People have taken the time and trouble to hand in potentially dangerous items which have now been destroyed. As a preventive measure, coupled with increasingly stringent national legislation on the sale of knives, we feel this is proportionate and helpful in maintaining a much lower level of knife related incidents than in other areas of the country.

“Having said that we are not complacent and would urge anyone who has concerns that a relative of friend may be carrying a knife with no good reason to contact the police. You can do that anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0300 123 2040 if you prefer.”

There are very few good reasons to carry a knife, and very clear laws on who can buy knives and on what type of bladed articles are banned. You can read current government advice and legislation on selling, buying and carrying knives here.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall Alison Hernandez said: “We’ve all heard about the devastating damage knives do to people and communities and I’d like to thank all of those who have used this opportunity to do the right thing and take a dangerous weapon out of circulation.

“We’re fortunate that Devon and Cornwall remain two of the safest counties in the country and we want to keep it that way.”