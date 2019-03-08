Teenager acquitted of attempted murder

A 17-year-old boy has been acquitted of attempting to murder a 10-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Exmouth.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had previously pleaded guilty to lesser charges of to strangle or choke with intent, and sexual assault. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The jury at Bristol Crown Court were unable to reach a majority decision in relation to the charge of rape, and choking with intention to commit rape.

The prosecution now has seven days to decide whether to request a retrial.

The suspect will continue to be held in remand.