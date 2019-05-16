Tribute to mum killed in collision

16 May 2019, 15:10

Devon crash victim

A 41-year-old woman who died following a collision on the A386 in Bideford has been named as Kelly Gliddon (nee Sussex) from Torrington.

The collision happened on Thursday 9 May at Little America, Landcross and involved a BMW 420D, a Vauxhall Astra and a Citroen Dispatch van.

Kelly, who was a passenger in the Vauxhall Astra, sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

Her family have paid the following tribute to her:

““Kelly Gliddon nee Sussex was a devoted mother to two boys Charlie and Shay, beloved daughter to Mike and Diane and sister to Lynsey; sadly she has been taken from us.”

Four other people were injured in the collision and were taken to North Devon District Hospital.

One of the occupants of the Vauxhall, a 29-year-old man from Bideford, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. 

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing and officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

