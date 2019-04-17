'Chemical' Incident In Milton Keynes
17 April 2019, 14:18 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 14:21
Police, fire and ambulance are on Tredington Grove in Milton Keynes dealing with a fear for welfare incident.
Police say there are 'unconfirmed reports that a chemical may be involved' - 3 fire engines are at the scene.
Neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution and Tredington Grove and Wadesmill Lane are closed to traffic.
Police are advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed.
(More follows)