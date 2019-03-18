20 cars have tyres slashed in Longlevens

Police are trying to find the people responsible for damaging twenty cars in Longlevens.

The vehicles, parked in Paygrove Lane, Richmond Gardens, Park Avenue, Cheltenham Road and Brooklands Park, all has their tyres slashed sometime on Friday night or Saturday morning.



PC Andy Plant said: "This is mindless criminal damage which has caused inconvenience and financial loss to a lot of people and we are very keen to trace the offenders and make them take responsibility for their actions.



"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity, or has CCTV or dashcam which may have recorded any of the offences being committed.



"If you can help please call us on 101."