Glastonbury Festival organisers back charity

Glastonbury Festival organisers, Emily Eavis and her husband, Nick Dewey, have become patrons of Winston’s Wish, the Gloucestershire charity for bereaved children and young people.

Winston’s Wish was the first childhood bereavement charity to be established in the UK, and has been supporting children and young people who have been bereaved of a parent or sibling since 1992.

Emily, daughter of Glastonbury Festival founder, Michael Eavis, knows first-hand how devastating losing a parent can be in adolescence. She says, ''We’re honoured to have been invited to become patrons of Winston’s Wish. Nick and I have huge respect and gratitude for the work that Winston’s Wish does to support children and young people who have lost a parent or sibling, which I [Emily] experienced first-hand after losing my mum.''

Bereavement in children and young people is much higher than most of society realises, and can lead to long term difficulties with mental and emotional development if not dealt with appropriately. The death of a parent is the most devastating loss a child can ever face, and there are more than 100 children and young people newly bereaved of a parent every day in the UK.

Winston’s Wish offers a wide range of practical support and guidance to bereaved children, their families, and the professionals who support them, including face-to-face therapeutic support in individual and group settings, a Freephone National Helpline, online support, an ASK email service and online chat service, drop-in service and a range of publications and training.

Fergus Crow, CEO of Winston’s Wish, says, ''We’re absolutely committed to reaching those children and young people who need us, and so we are beyond thrilled to have Emily and Nick on board to help us do that. Emily connected strongly with Winston’s Wish after volunteering as a practical helper at one of our residential weekends, where she saw for herself the important work we do.''

Emily adds, ''Winston’s Wish creates a community that offers support at the right time, and in those darkest days reminds us that we can go on to lead positive and happy lives. My Mum’s legacy is her positivity at the heart of Glastonbury, and I feel this sense of optimism aligns with the values and vision of Winston’s Wish – to give hope at a time when it can feel like there is none. Thank you for the great work that you do. We’re so proud to be part of your journey.''