Gloucestershire's Police Chief Wants More Funding

Gloucestershire's Chief Constable Rod Hansen says the maximum increase in the police share of the council tax is the most realistic way the Constabulary can deliver the County's Police and Crime Plan and the service the public deserves.

He has made a direct appeal to the Police and Crime Commissioner, Martin Surl, saying that adding £2 a month to the average bill will help with an increase of 74 officers and staff and ensure the Force remains visible on the streets, ready to respond to emergencies, combat serious and organised crime and protect the most vulnerable in our society.

Martin Surl will make his recommendations to the County's Police and Crime Panel over the level of police precept taken as part of local council tax next week.

Chief Constable Hansen said: "Similar to other forces, the Constabulary has been under severe financial pressure in recent years and there has been a significant reduction in officers and staff.

"Thanks to public support, good financial management and the tremendous efforts of our workforce, the Constabulary has been rated by the HMICFRS as good when it comes to how efficient we are at keeping people safe and reducing crime. However the scope of what policing is expected to deliver has increased hugely in recent years to combat the ever evolving nature of the crimes we are dealing with so it's crucial that, having stabilised, we now grow accordingly to be able to fulfil our mission of keeping people safe from harm.

"Only then will we be able to deliver the service the public deserves and the service we are committed to as part of the Police and Crime Plan.

"The increases we are proposing are necessary to develop and optimise our response to emergencies, how we tackle organised crime and how we protect the public. They won't all directly result in officers being more visible but we are very aware, from our consultation work, that accessibility is important to the public and I can reassure people that the measures will also help free up front line officers on to the streets.

"Increasing the precept by £2 a month, I would argue, is therefore crucial to delivering a service that can address our competing demands and those of the public.''