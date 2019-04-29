Major improvements planned for A38 Cross Keys roundabout

Major work will start on May 13th to improve the A38 Cross Keys roundabout.

Thousands of vehicles use the roundabout every day, which connects south Gloucester with Junction 12 of the M5 and Stonehouse.

The improvements include extra lanes on the approaches to the junction and an extra lane around the whole roundabout. This means more vehicles can get through the Cross Keys roundabout, reducing traffic jams and journey times as a result. It's not all about motorists as the works will provide a new shared path for pedestrians and cyclists. Street lighting at the junction will be improved and ducting for traffic signals will be installed to allow for the future upgrade of the roundabout once the nearby Huntsgrove development is complete.

Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd will be carrying out the work and will be available to discuss the scheme at two drop in events.



Wednesday 1 May 2019, Hardwicke Village Hall, 3pm - 7pm



Thursday 2 May 2019, Summerhouse Equestrian Centre, 3pm - 7pm

Cllr Nigel Moor, cabinet member for environment and planning said, "The Cross Keys roundabout is a crucial gateway to the city of Gloucester, it is one of our busiest junctions, and in need of improvement. Thanks to funding from the Department of Transport we are able to make progress on keeping this part of the county moving.

"I encourage anyone who lives nearby or uses this road on their commute to go to the drop in events and find out what the scheme is about."

Cllr Stephen Davies, local member for Stroud: Hardwicke and Severn, said, "I'm sure everyone who has used this roundabout during rush hour will agree something needs to be done to reduce congestion here. I'm pleased the improvements will upgrade the footpaths and cycle paths around the junction too."

The scheme is funded by government investment, which was announced in October 2017 by the Department for Transport, and will be provided through the National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF). The NPIF award will go a long way towards funding the scheme that, in total, is expected to cost £3.851m. The remaining money will be made up from section 106 funding, developer contributions and the county's highways budget.

Find out more here.