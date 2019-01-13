Man stabbed in Cheltenham

13 January 2019, 07:17

Police

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Cheltenham.

Police were called to Bramley Road shortly before 3am on Saturday and the man was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

An arrest has been made in connection with the incident and a scene guard is currently in place whilst the investigation continues.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information on the incident.

lease call 101 with incident number 35 of 12 January 2019.

