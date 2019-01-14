Restoration of the Cotswold Canals

People living around Stroud are being asked for their views on the restoration of the Cotswold Canals.

A number of consultation events are being planned over the next few months to get communities more involved.

Community Engagement Managers Anna Bonallack and Emily Pearson explained: ''We want to ensure that the restoration project is inclusive, community-led and benefits local people and communities and our wildlife and heritage.''

Stroud District Council has invested £3 million in the restoration of the Stroudwater Canal.

The Heritage Lottery Fund recently awarded £842,000 development funding to continue work on the project ahead of an application for a full grant of £9million which will be made later this year.

This will see the canal between Stonehouse and Saul Junction restored, and will link the canal to the national inland waterways network for the first time since it was abandoned in 1954.

Cllr Simon Pickering, chair of SDC's Environment Committee said: ''I hope that as many different people as possible will come to the consultation events, to share their ideas and views, and find out more about how to get involved in this fantastic project.''

If you are interested in getting involved or want to share your views about the canal restoration come along to any of the following events:

Whitminster Village Hall, GL2 7NN

Saturday Jan 26th - 12-4pm

Eastington Village Hall, GL10 3AT

Saturday Feb 2nd - 12-4pm

Frampton - Cadbury Hall, GL2 7HG

Saturday Feb 9th - 12-4pm

Stroud - Subscription Rooms, GL5 1AE

Fri March 1st - 12-4pm & Sat 2nd March - 10-4pm

Stonehouse Community Centre, GL10 2NS

Sat March 9th - 2-6pm & Sun 10th March - 12-4pm