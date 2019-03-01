Reward offered to help find wanted Cheltenham man

Crimestoppers are offering a £1,000 reward for information on whereabouts of a man wanted for breaching his licence.

42 year-old Danny O’Loughlin, of Waterloo Street in Cheltenham, also has links to Evesham, in Worcestershire.

A warrant has been issued by the Home Office for his arrest following discussions with probation and prison services. The breach of his licence relates to an ongoing investigation into the theft of a vehicle.

O’Loughlin is described as being of a medium build and has a curved-shape scar on his chin.

Emily van der Lely, Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “If you see Danny O’Loughlin we are asking people not to approach him if they spot him. Please contact Crimestoppers and we’ll do the rest.

“Everyone who contacts us stays 100% anonymous. Always. We’ve kept this promise for over 30 years. When you call our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or use our anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, your information could help keep someone safe from harm.

“Our charity is here to help people speak up about crime with the ultimate aim of helping all our communities to stay safe.”

The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.