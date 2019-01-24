Talks on the future of Stonehouse factory

Talks are continuing to try and save 180 jobs at a Gloucestershire factory.

SKF Stonehouse announced plans to close the site just before Christmas.

Unite have released a statement following talks with the company:

Unite regional officer Nick Bailey said: ''We have been having considered discussions on a weekly basis with the management at SKF Stonehouse. The company makes bearings for the aerospace industry.

''We have been given more details of the rationale behind the proposal to close the site, which employs 180 workers, at the end of 2021. The management argues that the company's sites in France and Italy are more competitive.

''However, the company has said that it will listen to any alternative proposals that Unite puts forward to keep the site open as a viable entity. We are currently seeking expert advice on how we can make the best case for that option.

''The consultations with the management are due to continue until all the avenues have been explored.

''We are due to meet Stroud's Labour MP David Drew on Friday 1 February on the optimum way to safeguard SKF Stonehouse for the future. ''These are skilled manufacturing jobs at stake that Gloucestershire and the UK can ill-afford to lose.

''Unite has nearly 100 members at the site and we have been campaigning strongly on their behalf, since the news of the closure broke just before Christmas.''