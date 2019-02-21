Teenager stabbed in Gloucester

A teenager has been stabbed in the leg in Gloucester.

Police say it happened at just before 12pm in Hartland Road and the 17-year-old was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening and his condition is said to be stable.

Despite an extensive search involving the police helicopter, no arrests have been made so far.

Police want to find a blue Ford Fiesta which was in the area at the time, and would like to hear from anyone with information about it or individuals who may be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 167 of 21 February.

You can also report information online here.