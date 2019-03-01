13 year old arrested at a school in Harlow after Police called to reports students had taken a Class B drug

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested at a school in Harlow on suspicion of having drugs with intent to supply.

It's after police were called to St Mark's West Essex Catholic School yesterday, following reports that eight girls had taken a class B drug.

Two of the girls were treated by paramedics and a third had to go to hospital.

The school said all of the pupils affected by the "unprecedented incident" were discharged from hospital on the same day without the need for further medical attention.

The 13-year-old arrested has since been released under investigation.

A statement from the school said:

"On Thursday 28 February, a pupil brought a substance into school. Subsequently, a small number of pupils felt unwell and notified school staff.

They were taken to hospital as a precaution. All were discharged the same day without need for further medical attention.

This unprecedented incident was dealt with quickly and efficiently, in accordance with health and safety procedures; the safety of pupils was paramount at all times.

A full investigation into the incident will now take place.

The parents of the pupils involved have been fully supportive of the school and the way it dealt with the matter."