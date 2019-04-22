East Malling Most Sunshine Over Easter

East Malling has set a new record for the hours of sunshine on Easter Sunday.

East Malling topped the list across the UK with 13.9 hours of sunshine on Easter Sunday.

Today the heatwave is likely to continue:

Today: Another dry and very warm day, with plenty of sunshine. Higher cloud may leave the sunshine on the hazy side at times, more so in the south and west. While still pleasant, feeling a little cooler in windward coastal areas.

Highs of 21 degrees.

People have been making the most of the warm weather over the Easter School Holidays and Bank Holiday Weekend.