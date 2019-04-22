East Malling Most Sunshine Over Easter

22 April 2019, 08:14 | Updated: 22 April 2019, 11:19

sun

East Malling has set a new record for the hours of sunshine on Easter Sunday.

East Malling topped the list across the UK with 13.9 hours of sunshine on Easter Sunday.

Today the heatwave is likely to continue:

Today: Another dry and very warm day, with plenty of sunshine. Higher cloud may leave the sunshine on the hazy side at times, more so in the south and west. While still pleasant, feeling a little cooler in windward coastal areas.  

Highs of 21 degrees.

 

People have been making the most of the warm weather over the Easter School Holidays and Bank Holiday Weekend.

A man rides his bike in the morning sunshine on the promenade in Folkestone, Kent.

 

A lady walks in the sunshine along the beach in Greatstone, Kent. Warm weekend weather will see temperatures rise to near record levels for February, the Met Office has said.

Children enjoy the sunshine on the beach in Broadstairs, Kent, as Hurricane Ophelia hits the UK and Ireland with gusts of up to 80mph.

