Pedestrian Dies Following Chartham Collision

19 January 2019, 11:31 | Updated: 19 January 2019, 11:34

Police

One person has died following a collision with a car near Canterbury.

 

An investigation has been launched following a fatal collision in Chartham, near Canterbury.

A silver Renault Clio car, travelling in the direction of Canterbury, was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Ashford Road at 4.33pm on Thursday 17 January 2019.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and he died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting RY/NR/15/19.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Penguins rescued by police after pair went missing from the zoo

Penguins rescued by police after pair went missing from zoo

Quirky

Drivers could be charged up to £1,000 a year to park at work

UK & World

Trent Alexander-Arnold signs new Liverpool contract

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News