Pedestrian Dies Following Chartham Collision

One person has died following a collision with a car near Canterbury.

An investigation has been launched following a fatal collision in Chartham, near Canterbury.

A silver Renault Clio car, travelling in the direction of Canterbury, was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Ashford Road at 4.33pm on Thursday 17 January 2019.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and he died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting RY/NR/15/19.



