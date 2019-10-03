This amazing self-driving wheelie bin will take your rubbish out for you on bin day

This new invention is a game changer. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

This will be an absolute godsend for any lazy housemates or partners out there!

Taking out the bins isn't a fun task and it can often be the start of many arguments in a number of households.

But now there's a new invention that could completely transform the way everyone goes about their chores - as there is a bin that can take your rubbish out for you.

The self-driving wheelie bin is called Smartcan, and is an American invention that will literally take the rubbish onto the pavement on bin day for you.

It was designed by an engineer from the USA, whose priority was to save homeowners from the pain of dragging out their rubbish outside.

SmartCan creator, Andrew Murray said: "We want to help people eliminate unnecessary chores from their daily lives"

"We see an opportunity to ... really help alleviate the burden of the mundane physical tasks that everyone faces."

The amazing bin creation relies on two docks. Picture: Rezzi

This bit of technology works by using two 'hubs' that the bin takes itself to and from, using a metallic base you put your actual bin on which is straddles by a pair of Al-powered wheels.

Andrew is also the CEO of tech company Rezzi, who are behind the creation of the SmartCan.

Users set the day they want their rubbish taken out on a downloadable app.

The brilliant invention is an American product. Picture: Rezzi

It's not available yet. Picture: Rezzi

"A user can pair to his or her trashcan with a smartphone, set a date and take-out location, and the trashcan will take itself out on a regular specified interval," according to the Smartcan website.

"Smartcan is compatible with any municipal-issued trashcan."

Those who use the gadget will need to make sure both docks are working and that SmartCan is being charged between runs.