'I refuse to babysit my grandchild unless my daughter pays me'

7 December 2021, 11:43

A grandmother has refused to look after her grandson unless I am paid
A grandmother has refused to look after her grandson unless I am paid. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A grandmother has demanded an hourly wage to babysit for her daughter, saying she has her 'own life'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One woman has caused a debate after saying she will only babysit her grandson if she is paid for it.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous grandmother explained that she’s more than happy to look after her daughter’s child, but she would expect to be paid £9 an hour.

She said that her daughter had to go back to work from maternity leave and asked if she would take on childcare duties for two or three days a week.

A woman has refused to babysit unless she is paid
A woman has refused to babysit unless she is paid. Picture: Getty Images

"[My daughter] works five days a week, about 7-8 hours a day from 7.30am-3pm, and asked me if I would be willing to babysit her son either two or three days a week,” the woman wrote

The anonymous grandma went on to say that ‘of course she is open to spending time with her grandson’, but wants to be paid $12 an hour (£9).

“She understood my need for payment but then lowballed me with requesting $10/hour because she claims that she cannot afford it even with her $22/hour job,” she continued.

Explaining why she would find it difficult to babysit without payment, the woman said she ‘cannot simply work and watch her child at the same time’ and would lose income.

Would you babysit your grandchild for free?
Would you babysit your grandchild for free? Picture: Getty Images

“I’m not a daycare, I have my own life, I work for myself and I think she should understand that I’d be giving up my time when I work from home, and if I’m going to be giving up that time then I need money to replace that time I’m giving up from my job.”

She finally added: “She says that it’s only 2-3 a week since her husband’s parents are babysitting on the other remaining days while she works, and she’d be providing food.

“I love my grandson, but as I stated above, I’m not a daycare.”

The post completely divided Reddit users, with many saying she is charging too much to babysit.

One person wrote: "Just say you don't want to babysit. You're asking for over 2/3's of the money she's making pre-tax. Obviously she can't afford that."

Someone else wrote: "Sure, she'll probably have to pay that at a daycare centre - maybe even more.

"But a centre comes with qualifications and certifications. Why do you feel like you deserve a pay rate almost equal to professional daycare workers?"

Someone else hit back: “What? look you're not wrong to ask for compensation but 12 dollars/hour when she barely makes 22 dollars/hour.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a festive dress today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to rent her black velvet midi dress from Hurr

Celebrities

We are sending Heart listeners on a wonderful Christmas holiday with our Letters To Lapland competition

Letters to Lapland: Watch Father Christmas pick winners in his grotto
People can't make their minds up on this unusual Christmas tree trend

People left baffled by mysterious 'invisible' Christmas tree trend

Christmas

Heart Breakfast meets Christmas choirs

Heart Breakfast are joined by Christmas Choirs this December

An employer is furious about paying towards their boss' gift

Employee furious after being asked to pay £15 towards CEO's Christmas present

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celeb fans think there is heating in the castle

I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced show has central heating after spotting ‘clue’

TV & Movies

Paul Hollywood posed with his girlfriend on the red carpet last night

Paul Hollywood goes public with girlfriend Melissa Spalding

Celebrities

Aaron Dingle left Emmerdale last night

Emmerdale fans 'work out' how Aaron Dingle will return to soap after Danny Miller's exit

TV & Movies

When is the new series of Selling Sunset out?

When is Selling Sunset season five released on Netflix?

TV & Movies

The Harry Potter reunion trailer has been released

Harry Potter fans 'in tears' as stars return for reunion in first look trailer

TV & Movies

Adam Woodyatt and Naughty Boy seemingly clashed on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity fans convinced Adam Woodyatt has 'secret feud' with campmate

TV & Movies

Mark Wright Jess Wright uncle

Mark Wright gushes about becoming an uncle after sister Jess announces pregnancy
When does the final of I'm A Celeb take place?

When is the final of I'm A Celeb 2021?

TV & Movies

A congratulations is in order...

Britain's Got Talent child star from Stavros Flatley is going to be a dad

Celebrities

Arlene Phillips reveals I'm A Celebrity stars were given food, TV and even hair-dye during storm isolation

Arlene Phillips reveals I'm A Celebrity stars were given food, TV and even hair-dye during storm isolation

TV & Movies

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

When is The Masked Singer UK returning to ITV?

TV & Movies

The woman asked Mumsnet for advice (stock image)

'My mother-in-law has vetoed my baby name as it makes her uncomfortable'
The Masked Singer is BACK

Masked Singer UK season 3 contestants: full list of costumes including Panda and Traffic Cone

TV & Movies

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting their second baby

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt reveal they’re expecting second baby in adorable clip

Love Island 2021

Holly Willoughby is wearing sparkles on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sequinned skirt from Rixo

Celebrities