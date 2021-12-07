'I refuse to babysit my grandchild unless my daughter pays me'

By Heart reporter

A grandmother has demanded an hourly wage to babysit for her daughter, saying she has her 'own life'.

One woman has caused a debate after saying she will only babysit her grandson if she is paid for it.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous grandmother explained that she’s more than happy to look after her daughter’s child, but she would expect to be paid £9 an hour.

She said that her daughter had to go back to work from maternity leave and asked if she would take on childcare duties for two or three days a week.

"[My daughter] works five days a week, about 7-8 hours a day from 7.30am-3pm, and asked me if I would be willing to babysit her son either two or three days a week,” the woman wrote

The anonymous grandma went on to say that ‘of course she is open to spending time with her grandson’, but wants to be paid $12 an hour (£9).

“She understood my need for payment but then lowballed me with requesting $10/hour because she claims that she cannot afford it even with her $22/hour job,” she continued.

Explaining why she would find it difficult to babysit without payment, the woman said she ‘cannot simply work and watch her child at the same time’ and would lose income.

“I’m not a daycare, I have my own life, I work for myself and I think she should understand that I’d be giving up my time when I work from home, and if I’m going to be giving up that time then I need money to replace that time I’m giving up from my job.”

She finally added: “She says that it’s only 2-3 a week since her husband’s parents are babysitting on the other remaining days while she works, and she’d be providing food.

“I love my grandson, but as I stated above, I’m not a daycare.”

The post completely divided Reddit users, with many saying she is charging too much to babysit.

One person wrote: "Just say you don't want to babysit. You're asking for over 2/3's of the money she's making pre-tax. Obviously she can't afford that."

Someone else wrote: "Sure, she'll probably have to pay that at a daycare centre - maybe even more.

"But a centre comes with qualifications and certifications. Why do you feel like you deserve a pay rate almost equal to professional daycare workers?"

Someone else hit back: “What? look you're not wrong to ask for compensation but 12 dollars/hour when she barely makes 22 dollars/hour.”